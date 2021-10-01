Man to be tried for murder of Mallow pensioner Mary O'Keeffe

The 63-year-old man accused of murdering pensioner Mary O’Keeffe, whose body was found in a burning car in Doneraile, was sent forward for trial by judge and jury at the Central Criminal Court.

Michael Leonard of Hillcrest, Glenosheen, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Detective Sergeant James O’Shea served the book of evidence on Michael Leonard’s solicitor, Brendan Gill, who was present in court for the brief hearing.

On service of the book of evidence, Sergeant Gearóid Davis applied for the case to be sent forward to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court and Judge Olann Kelleher acceded to this application.

It will now be a matter for the Central Criminal Court to set a trial date which, it is anticipated, will not be before 2022.

The accused man was remanded in continuing custody. Michael Leonard is accused of murder contrary to common law on February 4 of the murder of 72-year-old Mary O’Keeffe at Dromdeer East, Doneraile, Co Cork.

Inspector Tony O’Sullivan originally charged Leonard with the murder and the accused made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution.

The late Ms O’Keeffe lived in Dromahane near Mallow in Co Cork and worked as a cook. She is survived by her three sons.

A post-mortem was carried out on her body at Cork University Hospital on February 5. The results of the post-mortem, which was carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Margaret Bolster, were not released.

The alarm was raised on Thursday afternoon of February 4 when a passer-by spotted a car on fire near the Coillte forest in Doneraile. Ms O’Keeffe was pronounced dead at the scene.