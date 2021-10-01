Man to be tried for murder of Mallow pensioner Mary O'Keeffe

Michael Leonard of Hillcrest, Glenosheen, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court
Man to be tried for murder of Mallow pensioner Mary O'Keeffe

Michael Leonard is led away after he was charged with murder of Mary O’Keeffe at Drumdeer, Doneraile at a special sitting of the Fermoy District, Court. File picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 15:24
Liam Heylin

The 63-year-old man accused of murdering pensioner Mary O’Keeffe, whose body was found in a burning car in Doneraile, was sent forward for trial by judge and jury at the Central Criminal Court.

Michael Leonard of Hillcrest, Glenosheen, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Detective Sergeant James O’Shea served the book of evidence on Michael Leonard’s solicitor, Brendan Gill, who was present in court for the brief hearing.

On service of the book of evidence, Sergeant Gearóid Davis applied for the case to be sent forward to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court and Judge Olann Kelleher acceded to this application.

It will now be a matter for the Central Criminal Court to set a trial date which, it is anticipated, will not be before 2022.

The accused man was remanded in continuing custody. Michael Leonard is accused of murder contrary to common law on February 4 of the murder of 72-year-old Mary O’Keeffe at Dromdeer East, Doneraile, Co Cork.

Inspector Tony O’Sullivan originally charged Leonard with the murder and the accused made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution.

The late Ms O’Keeffe lived in Dromahane near Mallow in Co Cork and worked as a cook. She is survived by her three sons.

A post-mortem was carried out on her body at Cork University Hospital on February 5. The results of the post-mortem, which was carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Margaret Bolster, were not released.

The alarm was raised on Thursday afternoon of February 4 when a passer-by spotted a car on fire near the Coillte forest in Doneraile. Ms O’Keeffe was pronounced dead at the scene.

More in this section

Supreme Court Ms Justice Mary Irvine2 Judge shortage leads to High Court cancellations, including murder and rape trials
Inner City Helping Homeless hold protest ICHH director seeks inspector appointment for 'proper and thorough investigation'
Cork environment group seeks court orders for incinerator planning to begin afresh Planning quashed for Cork incinerator as application goes back to Bord Pleanála 
Karine Lawani2

'Naive' model and influencer spared jail for money-laundering

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

  • 6
  • 18
  • 27
  • 33
  • 37
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices