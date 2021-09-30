Man, 56, arrested coming into the country with €60k worth of tablets

Revenue officers stopped a man arriving into Dublin Airport on Wednesday and discovered a large amount of tablets in his possession.
Gardaí were called to assist Revenue Customs at the airport following the search of a male passenger at around 11.45pm.
The 56-year-old man was found to be in possession of Alprazolam tablets with an estimated street value in excess of €60,000.
The drugs were seized and have since been sent for analysis.
The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballymun Garda station where he has since been charged.
He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday morning.
Investigations are ongoing.