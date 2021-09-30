Man, 56, arrested coming into the country with €60k worth of tablets

Man, 56, arrested coming into the country with €60k worth of tablets

The man was found to be in possession of Alprazolam tablets with an estimated street value in excess of €60,000. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 22:21

Revenue officers stopped a man arriving into Dublin Airport on Wednesday and discovered a large amount of tablets in his possession.

Gardaí were called to assist Revenue Customs at the airport following the search of a male passenger at around 11.45pm.

The 56-year-old man was found to be in possession of Alprazolam tablets with an estimated street value in excess of €60,000.

The drugs were seized and have since been sent for analysis.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballymun Garda station where he has since been charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Kerry postal worker who took cash and lottery tickets from mail spared jail Kerry postal worker who took cash and lottery tickets from mail spared jail
Crutches in Hospital Corridor Woman 'got slapped over the head with a crutch' in Cobh when protecting her husband
No jail for Corkman's 'unfathomable' assault of two men at 40th birthday party No jail for Corkman's 'unfathomable' assault of two men at 40th birthday party
Man, 56, arrested coming into the country with €60k worth of tablets

Minister agrees to defer decision on medals for Irish soldiers who fought at Jadotville

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

  • 6
  • 18
  • 27
  • 33
  • 37
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices