Woman 'got slapped over the head with a crutch' in Cobh when protecting her husband

A woman who was smashed across the face with a crutch said that she was “collateral damage” while trying to break up an altercation in a Cork seaside town.

Carol Johnston said that she came out of work in a Chinese restaurant in Cobh to find defendant Emmanuel Tolea "screaming and swinging his crutch at her husband". When she tried to intervene, she said she was hit across her face by the crutch.

Midleton District Court heard that her husband, Robert Johnston, had been waiting for her in their car with their child when he noticed the defendant and another man arguing, with the defendant waving a crutch around. The other man, who had a bottle in his hand, reportedly got angry when Mr Johnston told them to calm down, the court heard.

Mr Tolea, who was on crutches at the time with a badly broken ankle, then started shouting, called Mr Johnston a racist and walked on his glasses which cost €128, according to a statement given by Mr Johnston. “Mrs Johnston then came out and tried to stop what was going on,” Inspector Tony O’Sullivan said.

Giving evidence in Court, Mrs Johnston said: “We were doing Chinese deliveries for Golden Wok in Cobh. My husband was with me. I came out, saw my husband and another man fighting.

“One man had crutches, he was swinging them around, hitting a car. My husband had tried to say, ‘lads, calm down,’ but things just got out of hand.

“When I came out they were on the ground and this man tried to hit my husband with crutches. The gentleman there [pointing at the defendant] was swinging the crutches, shouting and roaring.

I went over to try to break it up [the scuffle]. I tried to bend down to pick up his glasses and when I was getting up I got slapped across the face with the crutch.

"I don’t know if I was collateral damage but I got a slap across the head with the crutches. I’m not saying he did it on purpose but I got slapped over the head with a crutch.”

Judge Alec Gabbett said that even if Tolea didn’t intentionally assault Mrs Johnston “it doesn’t lessen the injury to the lady.” He warned Tolea to “compose himself” when he openly laughed and snorted loudly as Mrs Johnston gave her sworn evidence.

Mrs Johnston said that the incident took place at 10.30pm or 11pm at night. She went to the doctor the next day who confirmed bruising across her cheek and told her she was concussed.

Tolea’s solicitor Don Ryan, said that his client denied assaulting Mrs Johnston and denied banging his crutches on a car. Mrs Johnston said she has photos of her injuries as proof.

But because the medical note supplied to court did not give specific evidence of harm caused by the alleged assault, Judge Gabbett dismissed the charge of assault causing harm.

Accused 'lost control'

Tolea, 26, was “very intoxicated” at the time of the incident, the court heard. He pleaded guilty to two separate charges of criminal damage.

Tolea broke Mr Johnston’s glasses and then put his fist through a window in a private home after the incident because he was “very upset.” “He didn’t set out for this to happen. He got very upset,” Mr Ryan said.

Tolea wrote apology letters to the victims, admitting that he lost control that night. Mr Ryan said that his client, a single man, had been working in an east Cork hotel as a kitchen porter but lost that work due to Covid-19. He is keen to get back to that job now.

“He wants to get back to work, he wants to pay compensation,” Mr Ryan said.

The court heard that the criminal damage was estimated to cost €128 for the trampled glasses and approximately €350 for the broken window.

Judge Gabbett said: “He wants to pay those. He wants to get back into the hotel to start working.

"I would like to see him back at work. I’m minded to give him a period of time before we sentence him.” He delayed sentencing until December 9 when the court will be updated on whether compensation has been paid to both victims.