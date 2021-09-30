No jail for Corkman's 'unfathomable' assault of two men at 40th birthday party

No explanation has ever been given for why a Durrus man assaulted two other men in a pub in Bantry and since it happened small town rumours have been filling in the gaps.

Daniel Lynch of Dunbeacon, Durrus, County Cork, has come up with a total of €30,000 compensation for the victims.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court: “One of the imponderables is that there was obviously a reason but the reason has been unfathomable for everyone. They are all tradesmen working in the area. There is a reason but we don’t know it.

I don’t think drink is the reason. I suspect something stirred this man on the night. It was a very vicious assault.

“Both of the victims bring to my attention the fact of an incident like this in a small town and how false rumours circulate. But I cannot cure the ills of small town living.”

Judge Ó Donnabháin said he had remanded the accused man, Daniel Lynch, in custody for three weeks to bring home to him the significance of the matter. The judge then imposed a total sentence of three years, suspending the balance of it.

The father-of-four was never in trouble and pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Christy Crowley and Andy O’Shea at the Marine Bar in Bantry shortly before Christmas 2019. All of the parties are aged around 40.

On Friday night, December 2019, the two injured parties were socialising before the commencement of the holidays and they went to the Marine Bar for a 40th birthday party.

Garda Seán Ó Murchú said that no motive was ever established for why Daniel Lynch assaulted the two men, with whom he had been in conversation at the end of the night.

Garda Ó Murchú said that on examination of CCTV at the premises Daniel Lynch had both fists clenched and Mr O’Shea was trying to calm him down.

“Daniel Lynch suddenly rains punches – boxing style, right-left, right left – on to Andy O’Shea’s face.

“After four punches Christy Crowley tries to intervene. Daniel Lynch punches Christy Crowley once to the left side of the face and then punches Andy O’Shea five more times to the face. Mr O’Shea collapsed unconscious to the floor.

"Mr Crowley had a broken jaw and for several weeks after he could not eat solid food and he is left with a speech impediment,” Garda Ó Murchú testified.

Defence barrister Emmet Boyle said the defendant had apologised in a number of texts to the injured parties and had now put together, with the support of family, a total of €30,000 compensation.

Judge Ó Donnabháin directed that €20,000 be given to Mr Crowley and €10,000 to Mr O’Shea.