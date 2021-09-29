Man jailed in Cork for subjecting woman to 'manic' carjacking with a knife

A woman stuck in traffic in Cork city was forced out of her car by a knife-wielding man and when she ran to the safety of a nearby pizza outlet the attacker banged at the window breaking the blade of the knife.

Detective Garda Caitriona Molloy described the violent carjacking at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where the culprit - 31-year-old Martin Ring – was sentenced to six years with the last two years suspended.

Detective Garda Molloy arrested Martin Ring of 60 Bridevalley View, Upper Fairhill, Gurranabraher, Cork, and charged him with producing a knife at Redforge Road, Cork, on June 9 and a second charge of attempting to hijack a 2016-registered Toyota Yaris at the same time and place.

Ring has pleaded guilty to both charges.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “It is difficult to understand this case which was quite violent.

He not only attempted to seize the car but when that failed he made a manic attack on the window with a knife.

“He was intoxicated but that did not stop him. I am asked to excuse it because of a relationship breakdown and letting his addictions get out of hand but it is hard to relate that to the extent of the violence and out of control behaviour.”

Det. Garda Molloy said the woman was in the driver’s seat of the car when Ring approached from the passenger side with a knife in his hand, shouting “Get the f*** out of the car.” The driver ran to a nearby pizza outlet where the door was locked for her protection as soon as she got inside.

Martin Ring did not realise that the electric car could be driven without a key. He shouted after the woman to give him the key but she shouted back that she would not give it to him.

“He ran against the window of the pizza shop. The blade from the knife broke when he banged his hand against the window,” Det. Garda Molloy said.

John Devlin, defence barrister, said the defendant cooperated with the investigation and identified himself on CCTV which gardaí showed to him.

“He had previously been in a relationship with a woman for 15 years. That broke up 18 months before this and he went overboard with addiction issues. He had been out of trouble for nine years before this happened,” Mr Devlin said.

When Ring was first charged he replied: “I want to apologise to the girl. It’s not like me. I’m really sorry.”