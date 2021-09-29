Teen brandishing scissors who tried to rob Cork shop avoids jail

A teenager with a scissors tried to rob a shop in Cork shouting: “Give me anything you’ve got,” but the man behind the counter took out a piece of hosepipe and chased the young man out of the store.

Detective Garda Brian Holland testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that Trevor O’Sullivan arrived at 4.50pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, for his attempted robbery at the XL Gala store on Old Youghal Rd.