Student accused of having €22k in 'smishing' cash

A college student has been accused of having €22,000 in money stolen during a series of “smishing” attacks on AIB customers.

Akeen Olojuwon Ahmed, 19, who is from Athy but has an address at Elsmere Close, Naas, Co Kildare, appeared at Dublin District Court on Monday.

It follows an investigation into bank smishing offences, Judge Bryan Smyth was told.

Detective Stephen Kelly, of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), told Judge Smyth that bank customers were contacted by text messages purporting to be from AIB.

It happened over four weeks between the end of December and January.

The court heard it resulted in seven bank account holders transferring a total of €92,988 to other accounts.

Charges for possessing stolen money

Mr Ahmed faces charges for possessing stolen money totalling €22,000, which he allegedly withdrew or transferred using ATMs in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, and in Co Kildare. CCTV evidence has been obtained, the court heard.

There was an objection to bail based on the seriousness of the case and flight risk concerns. However, the GNECB detective accepted the accused was born and raised in Ireland and had ties here. His family had property in Nigeria but he has not been there since he was aged 10, the court was told.

Judge Smyth set bail with conditions in his own bond of €1,000 and he required the approval of an €8,000 independent surety.

Mr Ahmed, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, has surrendered his passport and must not apply for new travel documents. He must obey a curfew, provide gardaí with a contact phone number and stay away from four named individuals.

Judge Smyth also ordered him to reside at his family home in Athy and to sign on daily at his local Garda station.