Teenager charged with racially abusing Irish U-21 international footballer

Tyreik Wright who is from Ovens in Cork is currently on loan at Salford City.
Tyreik Wright (Yui Mok/PA)
Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 12:52
Matthew Cooper, PA

A teenager has been charged with racially abusing Aston Villa footballer Tyreik Wright on social media.

West Midlands Police said the 17-year-old boy is accused of sending an offensive message to the Republic of Ireland under-21 international on Instagram, while the player was on loan at Walsall in February.

Wright, 20, who is from Ovens in Cork is currently on loan at Salford City.

Tyreik Wright in action against the Netherlands for the Republic of Ireland (Mike Egerton/PA)

The youth has been charged under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003, to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday October 7.

The teenager, from the North East, cannot be identified due to his age.

West Midlands Police said its inquiries had been led by Police Constable Stuart Ward, who is the UK’s first dedicated hate crime officer within a football unit.

Nathan Miebai, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “A 17-year-old has been charged with racially abusing footballer Tyreik Wright online.

“The CPS made the decision to charge the youth after reviewing a file of evidence from West Midlands Police.”

