Gardaí outline murder accused's claim that his wife stabbed herself to death

Renato Gehlen, who denies murdering his wife Anne Colomines, told gardaí that she stabbed herself to death after telling him: "If I'm going to fuck me up I'm going to be sure to fuck you up," the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Detective Garda Kevin Keyes told prosecuting counsel Karl Finnegan BL that following his arrest Mr Gehlen was interviewed at Mountjoy Garda Station on 10 November, 2017. The detective said Mr Gehlen told gardaí that he was trying to get his wife to speak to him and asked if she was seeing anyone else.

Warning: Graphic content

He said he promised to leave her alone if she said yes but if she wasn't seeing anyone else he would hold on to hope for their marriage. Mr Gehlen said his wife complained that he wasn't giving her space and took a Stanley knife and started to cut her own neck.

He said the cut wasn't very deep and didn't bleed. He added: "I told her to stop, I said, 'don't be an eejit'."

Mr Gehlen said they had a further argument in the upstairs bedroom after he opened her computer to see who she had been talking to online. He said when Ms Colomines saw him with the computer, she said: "If I'm going to fuck me up I'm going to be sure to fuck you up very well."

He said she held a red-handled knife and he didn't know if she was going to do something to him or herself. He said he jumped up, tried to grab the knife, and as they struggled Mr Gehlen said he heard Ms Colomines say, "ah!" and he lost his balance and fell to the ground beside the bed.

She fell also, he said, and then used the knife to stab herself in the abdomen.

Mr Gehlen (39), a Brazilian national, has pleaded not guilty to murdering his 37-year-old French wife at the apartment they shared in Dorset Square, Gardiner Street, Dublin 1 on 25 October, 2017.

Detective Garda Ken Hoare told Mr Finnegan that the accused went on to say that Ms Colomines' eyes were wide open and she locked her jaw as she stabbed herself in the middle of the chest. He said he also noted at this point that she had another cut to her torso, which he thought might have been caused when they were struggling over the knife.

He said he called to her in Portuguese, "niña, niña," but she didn't respond. She was breathing strongly and there were bubbles coming from her mouth, he said.

He told her to "wake up" but her breathing became slower and then stopped. Mr Gehlen said he panicked and called the first number he found in his phone, that of his friend Ralph Comendador.

He said he told Mr Comendador: "I guess I killed Anne and now I'm going to kill myself." He said he switched off the phone, grabbed a knife and stabbed himself in the abs using the Stanley knife.

He cut his arms, but the blade wasn't sharp, he said. "I was distraught. I wanted to kill myself," he said. He then took a yellow kitchen knife and sliced his arms and legs. He filled the bath with water, got in and sliced his arms "but not enough".

Back in the bedroom he said he saw his wife and he told gardaí: "I got angry and started to stab myself everywhere." He began to feel dizzy and tried to stab himself through his eyes to get to his brain, he said.

He lay down beside his wife on the bedroom floor. He said: "I started to hug her and then I woke up in the hospital."

The trial continues before Mr Justice Michael MacGrath and a jury of five women and seven men.