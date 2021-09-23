Man arrested following €21.5k cannabis seizure in Youghal

One man has been arrested following the seizure of €21,500 worth of cannabis in Cork.
At approximately 10.30pm last night, gardaí conducted a search, as part of Operation Tara, on a property on the Gold Links Road in Youghal.
During the search, cannabis herb with a street value of €21,500, pending analysis, was seized along with drug paraphernalia.
A male, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.
He is currently being detained under the Provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Midleton Garda station, where he can be held for up to 7 days.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.