Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious Waterford city assault that left man hospitalised

The man's current condition is described as 'serious but stable'
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious Waterford city assault that left man hospitalised

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station

Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 09:49
Steven Heaney

Gardaí are appealing for information on a serious assault in Waterford City last night which left a man hospitalised.

The assault occurred on Hannover Street shortly before 9pm. 

A man, who is aged in his 50s, was taken to Waterford University Hospital following the incident. 

His current condition is described as "serious but stable."

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. In particular, they are appealing to anyone with video footage from the area at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Woman acquitted of 'horrible accident' in Cork pub that split open young woman's chin Woman acquitted of 'horrible accident' in Cork pub that split open young woman's chin
Kinsale woman on cannabis charge brought 'dilute' urine sample to court Kinsale woman on cannabis charge brought 'dilute' urine sample to court
Closeup of a disposable syringe and many blood drops isolated on white Homeless brothers sentenced for robbery spree with blood-filled syringe in Cork city
AssaultCrimeGardaiPlace: Waterford
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious Waterford city assault that left man hospitalised

Seven injured and one arrested after violent incident at Tuam cemetery

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 16
  • 21
  • 36
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices