Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious Waterford city assault that left man hospitalised

Gardaí are appealing for information on a serious assault in Waterford City last night which left a man hospitalised.
The assault occurred on Hannover Street shortly before 9pm.
A man, who is aged in his 50s, was taken to Waterford University Hospital following the incident.
His current condition is described as "serious but stable."
Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. In particular, they are appealing to anyone with video footage from the area at the time of the incident to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.