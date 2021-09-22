Seven injured and one arrested after violent incident at Tuam cemetery

Seven people have been injured and a man has been arrested after a violent altercation at a cemetery in Tuam, Co Galway.

Gardaí were called to an incident of violent disorder between a large group of people at around 4pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 30 gardaí, including members of the armed support unit, responded to the call and had to physically intervene before dispersing the group.

Five men and two women were injured during the course of the altercation and were taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to gardaí, a young boy, 16, was arrested while attempting to flee the scene with a knife.

He was taken to Tuam garda station and has since been released. A file is being prepared for the Juvenile Liaison Officer (JLO).

Local councillor Joseph Sheridan says two separate funerals took place in the area today, leading to the violence.

"It's a sad reflection on what was the burial of two people," the Fianna Fáil representative said.

"It's not the first time incidents like this have happened, and I can assure you it won't be the last."

An investigation is now underway and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at Tuam garda station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.