Woman acquitted of 'horrible accident' in Cork pub that split open young woman's chin

The injured party had to get 14 stitches to the wound to her chin.
Woman acquitted of 'horrible accident' in Cork pub that split open young woman's chin

A jury of six men and six women reached the unanimous decision that she was not guilty of the assault. File photo: Dan Linehan

Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 06:27
Liam Heylin

A young woman had her chin split open by a gin glass at a pub in Cork and yesterday the woman accused of assault causing harm to her has been found not guilty by the unanimous decision of a jury.

23-year-old Katlyn Dalton of Fairfield Meadows, Fairhill, pleaded not guilty to the assault on January 19, 2020, at The Grand Central Social in Cork city.

Through her barrister she described it as “a horrible, horrible accident.” A jury of six men and six women reached the unanimous decision that she was not guilty of the assault.

The injured party said she was back-to-back with the defendant, whom she did not know, and that “all I remember was the glass hitting my face.” Asked by prosecution barrister Ray Boland where the glass came from, she said: “From Katlyn’s hand.” 

The injured party had to get 14 stitches to the wound to her chin. Sinead Behan suggested to the injured party that she punched the defendant and then threw her head back, laughing.

Garda Chris Campbell interviewed Katlyn Dalton about the alleged assault and she said: “A girl came over and fell on top of me. I told her to be careful and she hit me with a punch… I put my hand up to defend myself. My glass was in my hand and then it flung… As I put my hand up the drink went – it went straight towards her.” 

She denied throwing the glass and at one stage said: “I didn’t realise the glass was in my hand.” Addressing the jury in her closing speech, Ms Behan BL said: “She gave a consistent account that she did not intentionally throw the glass, she did not realise the glass was in her hand.

“If you accept her view this is a horrible, horrible accident that happened.”

More in this section

Kinsale woman on cannabis charge brought 'dilute' urine sample to court Kinsale woman on cannabis charge brought 'dilute' urine sample to court
Closeup of a disposable syringe and many blood drops isolated on white Homeless brothers sentenced for robbery spree with blood-filled syringe in Cork city
Murder trial hears accused claimed wife's stabbing 'was 50/50 blame on both sides' Murder trial hears accused claimed wife's stabbing 'was 50/50 blame on both sides'
#CourtsAssaultPlace: Cork
Woman acquitted of 'horrible accident' in Cork pub that split open young woman's chin

Seven injured and one arrested after violent incident at Tuam cemetery

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 16
  • 21
  • 36
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices