Kinsale woman on cannabis charge brought 'dilute' urine sample to court

A woman facing sentence for drug-dealing in Kinsale submitted for drug-testing as directed by the judge but the urinalysis report produced in court carried the words – “Sample dilute – proceed with caution.”

Qui McGill, 34, of Market Place, Kinsale, Co Cork, faced sentence for having cannabis for sale or supply on September 26, 2020, at Higher O’Connell Street, Kinsale.

As soon as the sentencing hearing commenced at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, the warning about the urinalysis result was brought to the attention of Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin.

Defence barrister Sinead Behan asked if the case could be further adjourned to give Ms McGill another opportunity.

To that suggestion, Judge Ó Donnabháin replied, “To dilute more samples? No.”

The judge said: “It is one thing to bring a positive sample [showing the presence of drugs]. It is another to bring a dilute sample. There is a cynicism in this matter bordering on the professional.

“This girl knows well what she is doing. She is a professional drug-dealer.”

Judge Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing until September 27 for the defendant to put domestic matters in order before sentence is passed.

Detective Garda Colin O’Mahony said members of the Cork West divisional drugs unit observed the defendant go to a house on O’Connell Street, to which she had access as part of her cleaning work, where she removed a package and brought it to Honeycomb Lodge where she was residing.

When gardaí called, she had €2,700 worth of cannabis on her person and more than €7,000 worth of the drug hidden out the back in a barbecue.

“She did not cooperate. She made certain admissions about drugs on her person but would no comment about drugs in the house,” Det Garda O’Mahony said.