Serving garda to contest dangerous driving and drink driving charge

Stephen Byrne, 38, of Park Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15, is facing a charge of dangerous driving and driving over the alcohol limit near the Co Clare village of Inagh on August 20, 2020
At Ennis District Court on Wednesday, solicitor Darragh Hassett, representing Stephen Byrne, 38, of Park Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15, confirmed his client was to contest the case against him. File picture

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 15:46
Gordon Deegan

A serving Garda charged with dangerous driving and drink driving is to contest the charges against him, a court has heard.

At Ennis District Court on Wednesday, solicitor Darragh Hassett, representing Stephen Byrne, 38, of Park Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15, confirmed his client was to contest the case against him.

In the case, Mr Byrne is facing a charge of dangerous driving and driving over the alcohol limit near the Co Clare village of Inagh on August 20, 2020.

Judge Mary Larkin had previously told the court the matter was ‘serious’ and Mr Hassett said due to his client’s profession, state solicitor for Co Clare Aisling Casey is involved in the case.

Mr Hassett said due to upcoming trials Ms Casey is involved in on behalf of the State, the case could be adjourned to December or January.

Ms Casey is expected to prosecute the Byrne case on behalf of the State – usually a Garda inspector would prosecute contested dangerous driving and drink driving cases in the district court.

Mr Byrne was not in court for Wednesday’s brief hearing and was not required to appear where Mr Hassett appeared on his behalf.

Judge Larkin adjourned the case to December 12 to Ennis District Court to fix a date for hearing

#CourtsPlace: Clare
