'Spirit of Christmas past' from speed van on Cork road on Christmas Eve, says judge  

GoSafe were "giving their Christmas presents" in clocking motorists driving on rural roads in West Cork, a judge has said, dismissing a case of speeding against an 82-year-old man who was visiting his son on Christmas Eve.

Kieran O'Driscoll, of North Road, Castletownbere, Co Cork, had argued that when he was allegedly caught doing 90km/h in an 80km/h zone on December 24 last, there was no signage to suggest the area was not a 100km/h zone.

The area where he was caught, on the Bantry line in West Cork, was described by his solicitor, Ray Hennessy, as a "straight, wide stretch of road" and where there had been no signage to indicate an 80km/h speed limit.

The GoSafe operator told Clonakilty District Court the speed had been detected at 2.44pm last Christmas Eve near Dunmanway.

Mr O'Driscoll said he had been in no hurry and was visiting his son in Coachford, while his solicitor said the area where the speed was detected was "the straightest stretch of road between Bantry and Ballincollig".

The GoSafe operator said signage was in place to indicate it was an 80km/h zone, but said he was not sure whether that was the case when the alleged offence was detected last December 24.

Judge James McNulty said: "The court has to observe that at almost 3pm last Christmas Eve, GoSafe were out giving their Christmas presents."

He said it was a case of "the spirit of Christmas past" and because there was uncertainty over signage as to the speed limit, he would dismiss the case.