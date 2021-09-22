Man jailed for selling cannabis on a weekly basis to 35 people in Kinsale

A Kinsale-based man confessed to supplying cannabis to about 35 people on a weekly basis in the area over a period of several months.

Jeff Hughes of Leighmoneymore, Dunderrow, Kinsale, Co Cork, was sentenced to three years in prison with the last 18 months of the sentence suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Hughes, 29, pleaded guilty to the charge of having cannabis for sale or supply at Dunderrow on December 11, 2019.

Garda Colin O’Mahony said the accused man provided gardaí with address in Kildare but when officers locally checked with the owner of this property he said Hughes never lived at the address. He also failed to bring urinalysis certificates to court.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin asked during the sentencing hearing: “Are you stringing me along?”

Gda O’Mahony said a search warrant was obtained to search the home of Jeff Hughes in Kinsale.

“The accused was at the property. He let us into the house. Gardaí recovered €13,000 worth of drugs – €12,000 worth of cannabis was located at different locations in the house,” Gda O’Mahony said.

Smaller quantities of other drugs were also found as well as more than €3,000 in cash. Also found were a tick-list, weighing scales, deal bags and black Latex gloves.

Garda testimony

“He admitted having cannabis for sale or supply at Dunderrow, Kinsale,” Gda O’Mahony testified.

“He was interviewed twice and he admitted having cannabis for sale or supply. He admitted buying half a kilo of cannabis every month – selling a total of four to five kilos over a period of 10 months. His main objective was to fund his own use. He was smoking a large amount of cannabis.

“Originally from Wexford, he is currently residing in Co Kildare. He has no previous convictions but he would have a serious issue with drugs,” Gda O’Mahony testified.

Defence barrister Mahon Corkery said Hughes had a good work record and he was selling drugs to feed his own addiction.

“He has taken himself out of the cycle of buying drugs, using them and selling them,” Mr Corkery said.