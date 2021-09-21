Stepfather of missing Amy Fitzpatrick, David Mahon, facing assault charge

The stepfather of missing Dublin teenager Amy Fitzpatrick has appeared before a court in Leitrim charged with assault causing harm.

David Mahon (51) with an address at Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon, had his case adjourned until October 22 for service of the Book of Evidence, when he appeared before Judge Deirdre Gearty on Tuesday.

Sergeant Michael Gallagher told Carrick-on-Shannon District Court that the Director of Public Prosecutions wanted the case sent forward on indictment to the local Circuit Court.

Mr Mahon who was remanded on continuing bail is charged with assaulting Jim Fahy, causing him harm, on August 26 last, at an address in Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Reginald Garrett BL, counsel for Mr Mahon, asked the court to vary the bail terms so that the accused could continue to do shift work. Judge Gearty amended the curfew hours which had been from 10pm to 8am, changing it to a 12 midnight to 4am curfew.

Mr Garrett also told the judge that the accused sometimes needed to visit Dublin for medical appointments and also to visit his “very elderly and frail” father. The judge agreed that he be allowed to notify local gardaí if he needed to make an overnight visit to Dublin.

Mr Garrett asked that any disclosure in the case be sent to Mr Mahon's Dublin-based solicitors, Ferry’s. He also requested that legal aid be transferred to Ferry’s Solicitors.

Mr Mahon attended the brief hearing in Carrick-on-Shannon, accompanied by his wife Audrey.

Amy Fitzpatrick was 15 when she disappeared in Spain in 2008.