Woman accused of assault ordered to stay out of parts of Limerick

A young woman has been granted bail after being charged in connection with assaulting a man who is in a serious condition in hospital with a severe head injury.

Courtney Murphy, aged 18, with an address at New Road, Thomondgate, Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court today.

She was arrested last Saturday in connection with a garda investigation into an alleged assault on a man who sustained a serious head injury.

The man was discovered in Westfield Park, Limerick, around 10pm last Friday night, and taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. He was later transferred to Cork University Hospital for surgery.

Woman was arrested on Saturday night

Ms Murphy was today charged with one count of assault causing harm to Alan McCarthy, who is aged in his 30s, at Westfield Wetlands, Condell Road, Limerick, on September 17.

Garda Damian Belton, Mayorstone Garda Station, gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution. Garda Belton told the court Ms Murphy “made no reply” after he read the charge to her.

He said he arrested the 18-year-old accused at 9.38pm last Saturday, and charged her this morning at Henry Street Garda Station.

Prosecuting Sergeant, Sean Murray, told Judge Patricia Harney that the Director of Public Prosecutions was awaiting a file from investigating gardaí.

File 'likely to include a lot of medical evidence'

Sergeant Murray said the garda investigation file was likely to include “a lot of medical evidence”.

Gardaí did not oppose bail subject to the court ordering the accused to abide by a number of strict conditions. Ms Murphy agreed to adhere to all conditions, including that she refrain from making any contact with the injured party or any other witnesses.

Judge Harney said this extended to “social media platforms” as well as “email”.

The judge warned the accused that any breach of these conditions would result in bail being revoked.

Curfew and other conditions

Ms Murphy was also ordered to stay away from the Condell Road, Ennis Road, and North Circular Road. She must remain alcohol- and drug-free in public, notify gardaí of any change in her home address, not apply for any type of travel documents, sign on daily at Henry Street Garda Station, provide a mobile number to gardaí, and be available at all times at this telephone number.

Ms Murphy also agreed to obey a daily curfew between 9pm and 7am.

The accused did not speak during the court hearing. She was granted free legal aid and remanded on bail for DPP directions on January 26, 2022.

Ms Murphy was hugged by loved ones outside the court after taking up bail of her own bond of €100, which she did not have to lodge.