18-year-old woman arrested after man found seriously injured in Limerick

Mayorstone Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
18-year-old woman arrested after man found seriously injured in Limerick

Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Westfield Park and Ennis Road areas yesterday evening between 8pm and 10pm to contact them. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sun, 19 Sep, 2021 - 07:44
Michelle McGlynn

A woman has been arrested by Gardaí investigating an incident in which a man was found in the Westfield Park area of Limerick with serious injuries.

At approximately 10pm last night, Gardaí received reports of a man, who appeared to be injured, walking on the Ennis Road.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, was treated at the scene for his injuries before being taken to University Hospital Limerick.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

On Saturday, an 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault causing harm.

She is currently being detained in Henry Street Garda Station.

Mayorstone Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Westfield Park and Ennis Road areas yesterday evening between 8pm and 10pm, who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Mayorstone Garda Station on 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Police Stock Teenager arrested after two men injured as car driven through band parade in Down
Police Stock 'Utterly reckless': Two men injured as car driven through band parade
Man, 60s, arrested following €130k drug and cash seizure in Cork Man, 60s, arrested following €130k drug and cash seizure in Cork
18-year-old woman arrested after man found seriously injured in Limerick

Man arrested after vehicles damaged in Co Louth

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 18, 2021

  • 9
  • 14
  • 22
  • 24
  • 37
  • 44
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices