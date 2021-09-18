'Utterly reckless': Two men injured as car driven through band parade

Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 12:35
Cate McCurry, PA

Two men suffered minor injuries when a car was driven through a band parade in Co Down.

Police said a black Seat Leon failed to stop for officers and drove into the parade in the Newry Street area of Rathfriland.

The incident was reported to police at around 8.40pm on Friday.

Video of the incident shows the car driving towards the group before it mounts the footpath.

People can be heard shouting at the car to stop but it left the area at speed.

Chief Inspector Michael McDonald said: “One man in his 40s and one man in his 30s received minor injuries as the vehicle drove off following the incident.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101.”

Alliance councillor for the area Eoin Tennyson said: “Shocking reports from Rathfriland that a car drove through two marching bands last night.

“Utterly reckless and disgraceful behaviour. Thankfully no one was seriously injured or killed.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “There is palpable anger across the unionist community following last night’s outrageous incident in Rathfriland in which a car was driven into two bands.

“This is entirely understandable as we could very well be waking up to news of many people injured or worse.

“The shocking behaviour captured on film needs to result in a robust PSNI investigation and arrests.”

Family Notices