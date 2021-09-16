Two men charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee

The two men who have been charged with her murder are aged 21 and 33 years
Lyra McKee was shot dead by dissident republicans in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of the city.

Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 23:28
Rebecca Black, PA

Two men have been charged with the murder of Belfast journalist Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old was shot dead by dissident republicans in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of the city.

The extremist group that styles itself the New IRA was responsible for the killing.

The two men who have been charged with her murder are aged 21 and 33 years.

They have also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, riot, possession of petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs and arson. The 33-year-old has additionally been charged with robbery.

A third man, aged 20, has been charged with riot, possession of petrol bombs and throwing petrol bombs.

All three are expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court via video link on Friday morning.

A 19-year-old man also arrested during the same operation has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

