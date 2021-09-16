Couple charged with rape and sexual exploitation of son, 3, in Cork

A 52-year-old man who was arrested and charged with raping his own son when he was aged three to four years old has been refused bail. The child’s 44-year-old mother was released on bail on other related charges.

Some of the details in the charges contain disturbing allegations.

Detective Garda Caroline Keogh of the Garda Protective Services Unit of Cork City arrested and charged both parents. The man made no reply to his 12 charges while the woman replied: “It did not happen”, to each of her three charges.

The charges relate to a period when the boy was aged between three and a four-and-a-half years old at their home in Cork city. The parties cannot be named.

Warning: Graphic content

The child’s father was charged with three counts of anally raping his son at a location in Cork on dates between September 11, 2014, and June 18, 2015. He faces two counts of sexually assaulting him in the same period and three counts of sexually exploiting his son by allowing or inducing the child to engage in a sexual act with another male.

Finally, there are two other counts of sexually exploiting his son where in one case it is alleged that he allowed or induced the child to engage in a sexual act with a female and another case where it is alleged he allowed or induced the child to engage in a sexual act with a dog.

In another case against the same defendant there are charges of having heroin and possession for sale or supply.

The woman is charged with one count of sexually assaulting the child between September 11, 2013, and June 18, 2015, and with two counts of sexually exploiting the child by inducing him to engage in a sexual act with her.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment for both accused at the Central Criminal Court. Solicitors, Diarmuid Kelleher and Frank Buttimer, said, on behalf of the man and the woman respectively, that they would not be signing guilty pleas.

Det. Garda Keogh said that gardaí were objecting to bail for the man due to the seriousness of the charges and the penalties they carried including imprisonment for up to life while she also believed he was a flight risk as he was a non-national who had no family ties to Ireland.

The detective said gardaí would agree to the woman being remanded on bail provided that she was agreeable to meet a number of bail conditions and she indicated that was willing to abide by the conditions.

She was remanded on bail to October 21. The child’s father was remanded in custody for one week.