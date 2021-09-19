Cork man out for post-lockdown drinks launched 'vulgar, offensive and homophobic' tirade at gardaí

A young man who launched a “vulgar, offensive and homophobic” tirade at gardaí before later stripping at a Garda station must pay €1,000 to avoid prison.

Dillon O’Sullivan, 23, of 6 Hillcrest Court, Riverstick, Co Cork, pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to two public order charges and to a charge of obstructing gardaí during the incident in Kinsale on June 7 last.

Sergeant Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that at 6.15pm that day gardaí received a call about a group of males drinking in the town.

Two gardaí, including Sergeant Kevin Heffernan, met and spoke to the group, one of whom was Mr O’Sullivan, a second year business student at Cork Institute of Technology, who was standing next to a half-empty bottle of vodka.

The court heard the others in the group left when asked to do so by gardaí but Mr O’Sullivan became argumentative and started swearing.

Sgt Kelly said gardaí gave him every opportunity to walk away but he had failed to do so, calling Sgt Heffernan a “f*****” and a “f***ing queer” and telling the sergeant he “must have been bullied at school”. He told the other officer to “f**k off”.

Gardaí arrested him but Mr O’Sullivan resisted when they attempted to apply handcuffs and restraint techniques were employed. The officers then walked him the 18m to the Garda station but needed to then take him to Bandon Garda Station. The court heard that due to the level of aggression from Mr O’Sullivan, the officers did not wait for another vehicle and instead took him in the patrol car.

At Bandon Garda Station, Mr O’Sullivan was taken to a cell and asked to remove his belt. Sgt Kelly said: “He stripped off his pants and underpants in front of a female member.”

He received his rights through the cell hatch, the court heard.

Six previous convictions

Mr O’Sullivan had six previous convictions and had twice received the benefit of the Probation Act. His previous convictions included three for public order offences and one conviction for dangerous driving.

The court heard Mr O’Sullivan had personally apologised to the gardaí at the station four weeks ago and his solicitor, Diarmuid O’Shea, said his client had no recollection of anything that had happened and was “deeply ashamed by the facts, acts and language”.

Mr O’Shea said Mr O’Sullivan had gone out for post-lockdown drinks with friends, had drunk pints and then shots and then the vodka. He said the others in the group had the sense to leave but “one stands and makes a complete idiot of himself”.

He said Mr O’Sullivan works as a supervisor in Centra in Riverstick and lives at home, in addition to his studies, and that previous reports brought before the court about him had been positive, but he added: “he has overstepped the mark again”.

Judge McNulty said it was Mr O’Sullivan’s third outing for public order offending and that his offending behaviour was escalating.

He referred to the “vulgar, offensive and homophobic” language used towards gardaí, his unruly behaviour at Kinsale Garda Station and his later bad misbehaviour at Bandon Garda Station.

Mr O’Shea said his client had brought €500 to court but Judge McNulty said it was “touch and go” regarding a possible immediate custodial sentence.

“He has reached the threshold,” the judge said.

“We are now at the stage of goodbye and good luck.”

He convicted Mr O’Sullivan on all charges and deferred penalty until October 7 next, with the defendant to have €1,000 in court and legal fees paid before the matter is finalised.