Man accused of carrying a machete in Cork City at lunchtime on Monday refused bail

A young man who allegedly carried a machete at lunchtime in Cork City has been refused in his application to be released on bail.

Garda Karen O’Sullivan arrested Dean Ahern, 25, of Churchfield Green, Churchfield, Cork, and brought him be before Cork District Court. Ahern said he was no longer living at Churchfield Green and was living at Lissarda, Mayfield, Cork.

Ahern was charged with carrying a weapon – namely a machete – at Silversprings Road, Cork, on September 13.

Sergeant Pat Lyons told Judge Olann Kelleher that gardaí were opposed to bail being granted to the accused on grounds that included the seriousness of the charge.

Gda O’Sullivan testified that Dean Ahern told her he was in a feud with someone but did not go on to name that person.

Defendant's evidence

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, called the defendant to the witness box to give evidence in his own bail application. Ahern denied saying he was in a feud and said he would have said that he was paranoid.

“I am not feuding with someone. Having a machete was the stupidest mistake of my life. I swear on the bible I am not in a feud. I know I shouldn’t have had it on me. It is the biggest regret of my life. I am disgusted. I swear on the bible I am not a risk to anyone,” he said.

He said he would not carry any kind of weapon if granted bail. “I will not carry anything – down to a butter knife,” he said.

Sgt Lyons said gardaí had a role to protect the public. “We cannot have people wandering around the northside of the city with a machete at two o’clock in the afternoon.”

Sgt Lyons told the court that Ahern had said that while he had the machete he was not waving it around or anything like that, adding, “I wasn’t going around like a head case with it. I am not going to carry a knife outside the house again. The only knife I will have is a knife for my dinner.”

Judge Kelleher said the allegation is that the defendant had a machete on Silversprings Road at 2pm on Monday. He refused bail and remanded the accused in custody for one week.