Four men arrested in Lyra McKee murder investigation

Detectives in Northern Ireland have arrested four men in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee.
The men, aged 19, 20, 21 and 33, were all arrested on Wednesday under the Terrorism Act, police have said.
They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where they will be interviewed later.
Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee on 18 April 2019 in Derry/Londonderry have arrested 4 men. pic.twitter.com/KiMUf4PQPX— Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) September 15, 2021
Journalist, Lyra McKee, 29, was shot while observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate in April 2019.
One man has already been charged with murder and another man charged with rioting and associated offences on the night the Ms McKee was killed.
"These arrests are the culmination of a detailed two-year investigation into Lyra's murder and the events which preceded it," Det Supt Jason Murphy said.
"The local community have supported the Police Service of Northern Ireland throughout the course of this protracted investigation and I wish to thank them for their continued support," he added.