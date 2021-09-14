'Convention of people with broken hearts' in Covid-19 breach

A “convention of people with broken hearts” met up for a late-night rendezvous in a parked car in the west Clare village of Kilmihil during a Covid-19 lockdown, a court has heard.

At Kilrush District Court on Tuesday, Garda Niall Donegan said when he approached the car and reminded the three occupants of the Covid-19 travel restrictions, driver, Finbar O’Gorman, 27, replied that the three “were out of bad relationships and were meeting up for a chat”.

Garda Donegan said the two other occupants of the car were female and the car was parked up in the forecourt of a filling station in Kilmilil at 12.05am on February 18 last.

A Covid-19 travel ban outside 5km was in place at the time and Mr O’Gorman had driven 29km on the night from his home at Bruach na hAbhainn, Ennis, to meet his two friends in Kilmihil.

Mr O’Gorman pleaded guilty to breaching the Covid-19 health regulations by being present in Kilmihil without reasonable excuse.

Solicitor for Mr O’Gorman, Daragh Hassett said that the three friends meeting up was like “a convention of people with broken hearts”.

Mr Hassett said that it wasn’t a case of Mr O’Gorman going over to Kilmihil “having pints or having fun”.

He said: “One of the girls in the car was his best friend and they were sharing war stories.”

Mr Hassett said: “There was a need to meet up and get a semblance of what was going on in his relationship and it is kaput as things stand.”

Mr Hassett said digger driver, Mr O’Gorman is “very sorry” for the Covid-19 breach.

Judge Mary Larkin imposed a fine of €100 on Mr O’Gorman.

Separate Covid-19 breach case

In a separate Covid-19 breach case concerning Ennis woman Danielle Burke, 25, Gda Donegan said he was operating a check-point at Lissycasey at 12.10pm on Thursday March 4 last.

Gda Donegan said he saw a car approach the checkpoint and then perform a u-turn and drive down a side road.

He said he gave chase in his patrol car and when Ms Burke’s Volkswagen Passat did come to a stop, Gda Donegan said along with Ms Burke in the car, there was another female and a boy.

Gda Donegan said when he asked why they turned away from the checkpoint “they laughed”. He said that the women told him they were from Ennis.

When Gda Donegan asked why they were outside their 5km restriction zone “again they laughed and said they were buying a bike for the young fella”.

Gda Donegan said they were not able to provide an address where they were picking up the bike.

Gda Donegan said the two women “remained disrespectful and continued laughing and when I instructed them to return to Ennis, they continued down the same road in the direction of Kildysart”.

Ms Burke of Bramble Lane, Limerick Rd, Ennis, did not appear in court and Judge Larkin imposed a €250 fine on her.