Jail for Cork man who stabbed friend repeatedly while 'almost insane with rage' 

A young man who was “almost insane with rage” and bewildered after a night of intoxicants ended up stabbing one of his friends repeatedly, causing multiple injuries.

When Jason Wall was first charged by Detective Garda Tom Delaney with assault he replied, “I apologise for my actions. I was not in my right state of mind. I was under a lot of stress and taking a lot of drugs.”

The 32-year-old man accused of assault causing harm in the Garryduff area while armed with a knife has confessed to the offences.

Wall has now been sentenced to a total of four years in jail for that assault causing harm and another count of having drugs for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a sentence of six years with the last two years suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Wall of Bellmont Court, Garryduff, Douglas, admitted the charge of assault causing harm to a man on January 31, 2021, in that area and carrying a knife on that occasion, and a separate charge of having drugs for sale or supply. The drugs were found during an investigation at the scene of the assault.

Multiple stab wounds

Det Gda Delaney said the medical evidence was that none of the multiple stab wounds was life-threatening but that some would have been if they had been deeper as they were in the region of vital organs.

The drugs seized by gardaí consisted of over 14,000 Alprazolam tablets with a street value in the region of €29,000.

Defence barrister Dermot Sheehan said the accused man would not have had an easy childhood.

The judge took into consideration the pleas of guilty to the charges.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “Because of the consumption of drink and other intoxicants the accused was bewildered and almost insane with rage when he went with the knife and attacked friends of his and injured [one of them] who had to run from the area.

“I genuinely believe the accused had no recollection of it due to his intoxication on the night.”

In relation to the drugs case, the judge said: “Gardaí discovered €29,000 worth of the drug. He was holding those drugs and in part dealing them. He had a full active part in distribution of this type of drug to the general public.

“He has longstanding substance abuse and mental health problems but has not stayed the course with treatment.

“The assault is at the high end of the scale [for such a category of assault].”