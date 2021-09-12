Former soldier 'sorry' for unprovoked attack on fellow hotel guest in Cork

A former member of the Defence Forces has apologised for an unprovoked attack on a fellow guest at a hotel, with the judge hearing the case saying it was so serious it could warrant a custodial sentence.

Mark O'Sullivan, of 17 Coolmaine Crescent, Hollyhill, Cork City, was staying at the Maritime Hotel in Bantry on September 6 last year when, shortly before midnight, he knocked on the door of another room and following a verbal exchange, punched the 18-year-old man who opened the door, in the face.

O'Sullivan, who told the court he had formerly served in the Engineer Corps of the Defence Forces, told gardaí that he had no recollection of the incident and was deeply regretful of what had happened.

The 32-year-old, who is now an apprentice carpenter, said he had been drinking heavily at the time, following a series of family bereavements in previous years, and had abstained from alcohol ever since the incident.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Bantry District Court that two eyewitnesses had seen what occurred at 11.30pm in the hotel and had also taken snapshot video of what took place.

Gardaí, on arrival at the hotel at midnight, also saw CCTV which showed a man entering a room and when they called to that room, they found O'Sullivan, in the same clothes he had been wearing at the time of the assault.

Judge James McNulty was told O'Sullivan was too intoxicated on the night to provide a statement.

The court heard O'Sullivan had 12 previous convictions, all for road traffic offences, and had received the benefit of the Probation Act for three public order offences in 2016.

His solicitor, Ray Hennessy, said that to say his client was shocked when he read through Garda statements was "an understatement".

Mr Hennessy said O'Sullivan had brought €500 to court in compensation, had provided a character reference from a former employer, which was read out in court, and had written a letter of apology to the injured party.

In that letter, O'Sulivan spoke of his "regret and shame for my actions" and acknowledged the "seriousness of my offence".

He referred to family bereavements some years previously and said that while mistakes are "a fact of life", the "response to errors is what counts".

The court heard the injured party had suffered slight bruising to the back of his head when it hit the doorframe, but had not required medical treatment.

The judge said it was "a very serious matter" that may warrant a custodial sentence, saying it was an unprovoked assault.

He convicted Mr O'Sullivan on his guilty plea and asked for a probation report to be brought to court on November 11, when the matter of penalty will be determined.

The judge also sought an update from the injured party and that he be asked if €1,000 might help "erase the memory of this assault".

Mr Hennessy requested that the letter of apology from his client also be forwarded to the injured party.