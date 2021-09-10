Gardaí investigating after armed robbery of post office in Ballinhassig

The incident happened shortly before 4pm on Thursday in Ballinhassig, Co Cork.
Gardaí investigating after armed robbery of post office in Ballinhassig

They were armed with a gun and a machete and left the scene in a car with an unknown sum of money. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 07:19
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at a post office/shop in the county.

The incident happened shortly before 4pm on Thursday in Ballinhassig.

It is understood two "heavily disguised" men entered the premises demanding money be handed over.

They were armed with a gun and a machete and left the scene in a car with an unknown sum of money.

No injuries were reported after the robbery and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station (023) 885 2200 or the Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

More in this section

Jury takes 30 minutes to find man guilty of robbing Cork antiques shop Jury takes 30 minutes to find man guilty of robbing Cork antiques shop
Four years for man caught in Cork at Covid checkpoint with €70k of heroin Four years for man caught in Cork at Covid checkpoint with €70k of heroin
Elderly couple convicted over refusal to wear face masks in supermarket Elderly couple convicted over refusal to wear face masks in supermarket
Drug addiction, syringe and cooked heroin on spoon

Cork man jailed after €50k stash of heroin found in Lidl bag under shed

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 18
  • 22
  • 32
  • 45
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices