Gardaí investigating after armed robbery of post office in Ballinhassig

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at a post office/shop in the county.
The incident happened shortly before 4pm on Thursday in Ballinhassig.
It is understood two "heavily disguised" men entered the premises demanding money be handed over.
They were armed with a gun and a machete and left the scene in a car with an unknown sum of money.
No injuries were reported after the robbery and no arrests have been made.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station (023) 885 2200 or the Confidential Line 1800 666 111.