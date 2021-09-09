Brothers who forced elderly Cork woman to buy tools she didn't need set to oppose their disposal

Brothers jailed last year for pressurising an elderly and vulnerable woman to buy a range of products she didn't need are likely to oppose a garda application that the items seized - including generators and power washers - be disposed of.

Thomas O'Driscoll of Boherbue, Rathkeale, and Patrick O'Driscoll of Wolfburgess East, Rathkeale, Co Limerick, pleaded guilty last year to theft and deception charges.

Thomas, then aged 39, and his brother, then aged 38, received a two-year jail sentence when the matter came before Cork Circuit Criminal Court last November.

They had travelled to west Cork on November 20, 2018 in a Ford Transit van full of power tools and following an overnight stay in Skibbereen they met a woman in her seventies in the town and engaged her in conversation.

Hours later they arrived at her home, where she lived alone, and filled the property with tools. She wrote cheques totaling €25,000, and cheques worth €6,500 were cashed before the men were arrested.

At Bantry District Court on Thursday Sgt Paul Kelly applied to Judge James McNulty for various items seized in the case to be disposed of, but the court heard that the O'Driscoll brothers wished to attend, though not in person, and were likely to be opposing the application.

Sgt Kelly said the items comprised of 11 generators, 12 chainsaws, nine toolboxes, seven power washers and seven boxes of knives.

Solicitor Flor Murphy, standing in for Hugh Sheridan Solicitors, who represent the O'Driscolls, handed in a letter to Judge McNulty from the brothers' legal representatives regarding the garda application.

In that letter, Sheridan solicitors queried whether West Cork courts had a video link facility so the O'Driscolls could be involved with the court told they did not wish to travel to West Cork from Wheatfield Prison.

Mr Murphy said: "I presume they are opposing it", referring to the garda application.

The items are currently in property storage in Bandon and Sgt Kelly said they would have to be brought to court.

Judge McNulty was informed that while work is underway on installing video link capability in Clonakilty courthouse, it was not known by when that process would be completed.

Judge McNulty said: "If Muhammad will not go to the mountain, the mountain may have to go to Muhammad."

He said the matter could be next listed for Bandon although he was open to it being moved to Cork City, where video link technology is available, although he said that may give rise to jurisdictional issues.

He adjourned the matter to December 9, for mention only, by which time there should be an update regarding video link capabilities in the west Cork courts.

Last November, when the O'Driscolls were jailed on their plea of guilty, Supt Ronan Kennelly of Bantry Garda Station said: "This is a very callous and heinous crime."