Woman arrested over boy's death in Limerick released without charge

Gardaí have “released without charge” a woman who was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of four-year-old Limerick boy, Mason TJ O’Connell-Conway, earlier this year.

The boy was discovered with serious head injuries in a house in Rathbane, Limerick, on March 13, and died from his injuries three days later at Children’s Health Ireland hospital on Temple Street, Dublin.

Yesterday, gardaí confirmed that they arrested “a female in her 20s under a warrant issued by a District Court Judge under Section 10 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of a four-year-old boy in Rathbane, Limerick, in March 2021”.

The woman was held for questioning at Roxboro Road Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

This morning, a Garda spokesman said: “The woman, aged in her 20s, who was arrested yesterday ... as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of a four-year-old boy in Rathbane, Co Limerick, in March has been released without charge.”

“A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

Gardaí said this morning that their “investigations are ongoing” into the boy’s death.

On August 12, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested by gardaí on suspicion of murdering the boy, and they were later released without charge pending files to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí have continued their inquiries into the boy’s death, after initially investigating a theory last March, that the boy sustained his injuries in a fall from a bunk bed.

On August 12, gardaí officially stated for the first time that they suspected that the boy had been murdered.

An inquest into the boy’s death, which opened at Dublin Corner’s Court last June, heard that he died from a traumatic head injury.

Mason had been transferred to the Dublin hospital from Cork University Hospital after initially being treated for his injuries at University Hospital Limerick.