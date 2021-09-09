'There is no cheap insurance in Ireland,' judge tells Romanian woman who bought two bogus policies

A woman who bought insurance from someone posing as an Axa broker via Facebook messenger has been ordered by a judge to tell her story on a Romanian-Irish forum, after she accepted the bogus cover she had on two different vehicles was "too good to be true".

Alina Serbenco, of 19 Clogheen Holiday Homes near Clonakilty, Co Cork, said she paid €1,000 to insure a Volkswagen Golf in November 2019 and then in October 2020 paid €1,200 for insurance on a Renault, after being told about the 'broker' by colleagues at a factory where she worked.

She received insurance discs and certificates two days after paying over the money in both cases, only for the man – who like Ms Serbenco, was also Romanian – to then offer her cigarettes.

Ms Serbenco, a mother of two, faced charges at Clonakilty District Court of driving without insurance, producing a false insurance disc and using a false insurance disc.

Her solicitor, Conrad Murphy, said his client accepted she had no insurance, but both he and Ms Serbenco stressed she did not knowingly take out bogus insurance and did not know it was bogus until informed by gardaí.

Background to the case

Detective Garda John McCarthy told Judge James McNulty that in December last year, he received information regarding false insurance disc on two vehicles identified as belonging to Ms Serbenco. Having obtained a search warrant, he visited Ms Serbenco, aged 29, at her home, and took the discs and certificates.

The court heard Ms Serbenco admitted to gardaí she was quoted more than €4,000 for insurance through a legitimate company before becoming aware from work colleagues of the 'broker'.

"I know it was cheap," she told gardaí. "I did not know if it was false."

She said she never spoke with the Romanian man claiming to be a valid insurance broker, only communicating with him via Messenger. She said she had legitimately paid her motor tax online, using the insurance policy numbers, and that by the time she took out the second policy, the first vehicle was off the road. She had no previous convictions and had been cooperative, the judge was told.

Mr Murphy said Ms Serbenco was a hard worker and had a job as a cleaner at a school. The day after gardaí first seized the documents, she walked to the local credit union, secured a loan and had then taken out valid insurance with Liberty.

"It really is down to whether you think she believed that the insurance was valid or not," he told the judge.

'Naive and foolish, to the point of being careless'

Judge McNulty said Ms Serbenco should have been "on alert" by the talk in the factory, that she was "too trusting" and "less kindly, you could say she was naive and foolish, to the point of being careless".

"Motor insurance is not something to be bought casually or cheaply from a man you have never met, who has no office or location or identification or any verification of his status, either as an insurer or a broker."

He convicted her of driving uninsured but said the evidential threshold was not met regarding the other charges.

He said she could serve her own community by posting her story on a webpage in her native language, used by Romanians and Moldovans in Ireland, and outlining how any possible driving disqualification and fines would inconvenience her, and he wanted to hear proposals on that front when the matter is next before court in a fortnight when penalty will be determined.

"It's a salutary tale," Judge McNulty said. "The truth is, there is no cheap insurance in Ireland."