Woman, 20s, arrested as part of investigation into death of Limerick boy

Four-year-old Mason O'Connell died three days after he suffered injuries at a house in Rathbane, Limerick on March 13.
Mason O’Connell, 4, suffered injuries at a house in Rathbane, Limerick on March 13.

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 13:19

Gardaí investigating the death of Mason O’Connell in Limerick earlier this year have arrested a woman, aged in her 20s.

The four-year-old suffered injuries at a house in Rathbane, Limerick on March 13.

He died three days later at Children’s Hospital Ireland, Temple Street, having been earlier treated at University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital.

The woman is currently being detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station.

An inquest in June heard a post mortem carried out by pathologist, Dr Heidi Okkers, had established the cause of death as “a traumatic head injury”.

The inquest was adjourned until December 14 at the request of gardaí who said an investigation into the circumstance was still ongoing.

At Mason’s funeral, Fr Tom Whelan told the little boy’s family their son captured “all hearts” in the tight-knit rural community.

He also said Mason would be remembered in the community for his love of “football, fishing, and walks around the village”.

