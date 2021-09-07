Sentencing in Joshua Allen drugs case adjourned

The prosecution re-entered the sentencing of Joshua Allen in a drugs case where 15 months of the term was suspended in March last year.

He was sentenced to 30 months, with half of it suspended for arranging postage of €22,000 worth of cannabis to himself.

Half of that sentence was suspended on condition that he would be of good behaviour The re-entry of the sentence in respect of the suspended portion of the sentence was triggered by a new sentence of two months imposed on him for having a small quantity of cocaine since his release from jail.

Prosecution barrister Donal McCarthy said the appeal of that new two-month sentence would not be heard until December and that consideration of the revocation of the 15-month suspended sentence should therefore be adjourned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court until after that district court appeal.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned the circuit court matter until February 1, 2022, with the defendant remanded on bail.

Back in March 2020, Judge Ó Donnabháin imposed a two-and-a-half year sentence, with the second half of it suspended and backdated to November 8, 2019, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Joshua Allen, 21, of Ballynamona in Shanagary, Co Cork, is appealing his conviction for having €280 worth of cocaine on July 10, 2020, at the Pontoon, Midleton, Co Cork.

In respect of the circuit court matter, a controlled delivery was made at 4.30pm on August 30, 2018, to Joshua Allen, at Ballymaloe Cookery School, Shanagarry, Co Cork, and he pleaded guilty to having it for sale or supply.