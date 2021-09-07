Man jailed for racially abusing staff at Cork takeaway

Staff at a takeaway in Ballincollig were racially abused by two men who agreed to leave the scene for gardaí but returned to carry out the same behaviour 10 minutes later.

Yesterday, one of them was jailed for five months arising out of the incident. It happened at Lennox’s in Ballincollig, County Cork.

Joe Healy of 12 Oaklands, Ballincollig, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison and pleaded guilty to charges of being drunk and threatening and refusing to leave the scene of the disturbance.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Healy and another man who was not before the court went to the counter of the premises. “Both males were abusive to staff, including racial abuse,” the sergeant said.

Staff did not want to pursue any complaint against the individuals and their only hope on the night was that the two men would leave the area.

When directed to leave Lennox’s the two men did go but 10 minutes later there was a report to gardaí that they were back causing a nuisance in the same manner again.

Healy was refused bail at Cork District Court last week on the public order charge.

Judge's ruling

Judge Olann Kelleher recalled that there had been 21 bench warrants for the accused previously. “Garda Ciara Prendergast has to chase him all over Ballincollig with warrants.

“Then he goes and abuses staff with racial abuse. This is at Lennox’s where people are making a living. He goes away and comes back and does the same thing again,” Judge Kelleher said.

The judge imposed a total jail term of five months on Healy for his behaviour at Lennox’s on Main Street, Ballincollig, on July 26, 2020.

Diarmuid Kelleher, defence solicitor, said the 32-year-old was battling addiction since the age of 18 and that this incident occurred during one of the worst periods of his addiction. The defendant said he was clear of drink and drugs and doing well on a methadone programme for his drugs issue.