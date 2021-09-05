Naked hotel guest who defecated in hallway granted bail

A hotel guest who was naked when he defecated on a hallway floor has been remanded on bail pending sentence by Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court.

Truck driver Rafal Bendowski, 39, a Polish national who is of no fixed address, was arrested on Friday night when gardaí were called to attend the St George Hotel on Parnell Square East, in Dublin.

He was charged with criminal damage and pleaded guilty when he appeared before Judge Anthony Halpin at a weekend sitting of Dublin District Court.

Garda Conor Manning told the court a report was received that “a guest was naked in the hallways and had defecated on the carpet outside his room”.

Bendowski was intoxicated, the court heard.

Judge Halpin noted the man had no prior criminal convictions.

Defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght said his client was seeking a chance to cover the €200 worth of damage.

Judge Halpin described the offence as “nasty enough to clean up”.

He came to Ireland looking for work but did not have the money to pay the money at present.

At the time of the incident, Bendowski had too much to drink and “didn’t know what he was doing”, his solicitor submitted.

Granting bail, Judge Halpin adjourned the case for two months for him to come up with the money.