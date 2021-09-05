Naked hotel guest who defecated in hallway granted bail

At the time of the incident, Bendowski had too much to drink and 'didn’t know what he was doing'
Naked hotel guest who defecated in hallway granted bail

Rafal Bendowski, a polish national of no fixed abode, pictured leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Parkgate Street in Dublin after he appeared before the Dublin District Court. Picture: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotodesk.ie

Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 15:23
Tom Tuite

A hotel guest who was naked when he defecated on a hallway floor has been remanded on bail pending sentence by Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court.

Truck driver Rafal Bendowski, 39, a Polish national who is of no fixed address, was arrested on Friday night when gardaí were called to attend the St George Hotel on Parnell Square East, in Dublin.

He was charged with criminal damage and pleaded guilty when he appeared before Judge Anthony Halpin at a weekend sitting of Dublin District Court.

Garda Conor Manning told the court a report was received that “a guest was naked in the hallways and had defecated on the carpet outside his room”.

Bendowski was intoxicated, the court heard.

Judge Halpin noted the man had no prior criminal convictions.

Defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght said his client was seeking a chance to cover the €200 worth of damage.

Judge Halpin described the offence as “nasty enough to clean up”.

He came to Ireland looking for work but did not have the money to pay the money at present.

At the time of the incident, Bendowski had too much to drink and “didn’t know what he was doing”, his solicitor submitted.

Granting bail, Judge Halpin adjourned the case for two months for him to come up with the money.

More in this section

Cork man who took 84 Xanax a week jailed for dangerous driving  Cork man who took 84 Xanax a week jailed for dangerous driving 
FILE PHOTO The High Court has ruled that businessman Sean Dunne no longer has to pay €7,000 a month to creditors as part of his Bankrupt businessman Sean Dunne secures freezing orders against ex-wife and eldest son
Garda stock Bogus charity collector sentenced to four months over 'reprehensible' actions in Cork 
Computer virus stock

Garda operation targets gang behind HSE cyber attack

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 4, 2021

  • 22
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 44
  • 45
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices