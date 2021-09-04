Corkman admits more than €300k of financial services frauds

A 46-year-old facing the prospect of a two-week trial by judge and jury on charges of financial services fraud has pleaded guilty to sample counts arising out of the investigation into the case which relates to sums of over €300,000.

Mervyn Tanner of Buttery Court, Market Square, Mallow, County Cork, was arraigned in front of a jury panel from which a jury was about to be sworn at Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday.