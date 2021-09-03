Cork woman charged with years of cruelty to her daughter

A 49-year-old woman was arrested in Cork and charged with causing years of cruelty to her own daughter when the child was aged from six to 12 years.

Detective Garda Sheena Dowling arrested the woman on Friday and brought her before Cork District Court.

Det Garda Dowling said she cautioned the accused that she did not have to reply but that anything she might say would be written down and could be given in evidence. The accused made no reply to the charges.

She was accused of cruelty/ neglect from May 2014 to April 2017 by causing unnecessary suffering for the child.

The second charge covered a period from April 2017 to May 2020 and was expressed in similar terms with the addition that she also allegedly exposed the child to be caused to suffer.

Trial by indictment

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had already given directions in the case that it would proceed to trial by indictment by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

There was no Garda objection to bail but five bail conditions were required. The accused must surrender her passport and not apply for new passport or travel documents. She is required to sign daily at Anglesea Garda Station, reside at her home and notify gardaí of any change of address, stay away from the complainant and not interfere with witnesses and finally, provide gardaí with her mobile phone number.

The accused was represented by solicitor Michael Quinlan and free legal aid was granted for the case.

Judge Kelleher put the case back until October 4 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

No details were given in court on the allegations which gave rise to the charges being brought