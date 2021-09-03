'You may be shielding her killer': Gardaí appeal for help solving Raonaid Murray's 1999 murder

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information on the murder of a teenager in Dublin in 1999.

Saturday, September 4 marks the 22nd anniversary of the death of 17-year-old Raonaid Murray.

Raonaid's last known movements Raonaid left her job at a clothes shop, then known as Sally West, in Dún Laoghaire Shopping Centre at 9pm on Friday, September 3, 1999. After her shift ended, she and a friend went to Scott’s public house, just a couple of minutes’ walk away. It is understood that while at the bar, she made arrangements with a friend to go to a nightclub in the town centre later that night. At approximately 11.20pm, she left Scott’s to go home and change before heading to the nightclub. This is the last time she was seen alive.

Her body was found at Silchester Crescent, Glenageary, at 12.33am on Saturday, September 4, 1999 — less than 500m from her home.

Gardaí said that, despite extensive inquiries, and the identification of a large number of suspects, no motive for the killing was ever established, and thus, there is no prime suspect.

Pictured in 1999, the entrance to Club Paparazzi in Dún Laoghaire where Raonaid Murray planned to meet friends, having been socialising with them in Scott's bar earlier. Picture: RollingNews.ie

They said that in over 4,500 statements taken during the course of the investigation, not one word of enmity was ever uttered toward Raonaid.

A garda spokesperson said the force was hopeful, with the benefit of maturity and hindsight, that someone with information may be in a position to come forward.

"If any person has any doubts about the truth of an alibi already provided, we would appeal for your immediate assistance. You may unknowingly be shielding a killer,” the spokesperson said.

Case is of the 'utmost priority'

Gardaí said the solving of the case is of the “utmost priority” and that any information provided to them will be treated with absolute confidentiality.

Both An Garda Síochána and Raonaid’s family are continuing to work together in an effort to solve this case.

Anyone who might have information has been asked to contact the Incident Room at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000 or 01 666 5012, or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.