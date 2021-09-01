Man arrested in Carlow in connection with fatal shooting of Conor O'Brien

A man arrested on Tuesday evening for possession of a handgun has been formally detained for offences connected with the fatal shooting of a teenager in Meath last week.

Shortly after 10pm last night, gardaí said they responded to reports of an incident at a premises in Carlow town.

A man found to be in possession of handgun was then arrested by gardaí at the scene.

The man, who is aged in his 50s, was and continues to be detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

Gardaí have confirmed to the Irish Examiner that he is now formally detained for offences connected with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Conor O’Brien in Enfield, Co Meath on the evening of Thursday, August 26.

Officers later found the body of Mr O’Brien at a property on the Trim Road in Enfield on the morning of Friday, August 27.

The remains of Mr O’Brien were examined at the scene by the Chief State Pathologist Linda Mulligan before being removed to Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, where a post-mortem took place on Saturday, August 28.

After it was established that Mr O’Brien suffered a fatal gunshot, a murder investigation was subsequently launched.

A senior investigating officer was appointed to the case and an incident room was established at Trim Garda station assisted by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Mr O'Brien, who was originally from Gorey, Co Wexford, had been living in Enfield for a number of months in a self-contained apartment at the rear of another residence owned by a family relative.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.