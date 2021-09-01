Man arrested in Carlow in connection with fatal shooting of Conor O'Brien

The body of Conor O’Brien was found at a property on the Trim Road in Enfield on the morning of Friday, August 27
Man arrested in Carlow in connection with fatal shooting of Conor O'Brien

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. File Picture: PA

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 20:50
Steven Heaney

A man arrested on Tuesday evening for possession of a handgun has been formally detained for offences connected with the fatal shooting of a teenager in Meath last week.

Shortly after 10pm last night, gardaí said they responded to reports of an incident at a premises in Carlow town. 

A man found to be in possession of handgun was then arrested by gardaí at the scene.

The man, who is aged in his 50s, was and continues to be detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

Gardaí have confirmed to the Irish Examiner that he is now formally detained for offences connected with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Conor O’Brien in Enfield, Co Meath on the evening of Thursday, August 26.

Officers later found the body of Mr O’Brien at a property on the Trim Road in Enfield on the morning of Friday, August 27.

The remains of Mr O’Brien were examined at the scene by the Chief State Pathologist Linda Mulligan before being removed to Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, where a post-mortem took place on Saturday, August 28.

After it was established that Mr O’Brien suffered a fatal gunshot, a murder investigation was subsequently launched.

A senior investigating officer was appointed to the case and an incident room was established at Trim Garda station assisted by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Mr O'Brien, who was originally from Gorey, Co Wexford, had been living in Enfield for a number of months in a self-contained apartment at the rear of another residence owned by a family relative.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

More in this section

Young Corkman admits early morning robbery of cleaner on her way to work Young Corkman admits early morning robbery of cleaner on her way to work
Soldier who failed drug test bids to prevent his discharge from Defence Forces Soldier who failed drug test bids to prevent his discharge from Defence Forces
Judge: Adults who broke lockdown at late night kid's birthday party 'don't care about Covid' Judge: Adults who broke lockdown at late night kid's birthday party 'don't care about Covid'
murdergardaiplace: meath
Man arrested in Carlow in connection with fatal shooting of Conor O'Brien

Man who stole €2k French bulldog in Cork to be sentenced next week

READ NOW

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 12
  • 18
  • 25
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices