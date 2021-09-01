Man who stole €2k French bulldog in Cork to be sentenced next week

The Cork man who confessed to the robbery of a 14-month-old French bulldog valued €2,000 from its owner in Cork City will be sentenced on Tuesday.

The case was listed for mention at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where it was indicated that the accused man had entered a signed plea of guilty to the robbery charge.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin listed the case for sentence on September 7. The accused man was remanded in custody until that date. He has been in custody since shortly after the incident occurred in April.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said at an earlier hearing at Cork District Court that 28-year-old Molloy allegedly waved a hammer at the owner of the dog before taking the animal into a waiting car.

Garda Brian Murphy charged Michael Molloy of An Faill, Cul Ard, Carrigtohill, County Cork, with carrying out a robbery at Ballincollie Road in Ballyvolane on April 11 of the 14-month-old French Bulldog, Rocco, from Denis McCarthy.

Det. Garda Murphy said the owner was walking the dog at 4.30pm on the afternoon of April 11 when a Ford Focus pulled up beside him, a young man jumped out of the back of it, swung a lump hammer twice or three times in his direction and demanded the dog. He grabbed the dog, took him into the Focus which was driven away, the detective said.

The owner managed to get partial registration details and the car was traced to Michael Molloy who later arranged for the dog to be returned to the detective for the owner.

Read More Cork man accused of theft of French bulldog indicates he will plead guilty

The owner, who is aged around 30, previously thanked the gardaí and credited social media for the dog's safe return after a successful online appeal.

It was widely reported in the course of lockdowns in Ireland and in the UK that there was a huge demand for pet dogs and that the price of dogs had grown dramatically.

The charge sheet in Molloy’s case specifies the value of the French bulldog at €2,000.