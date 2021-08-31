Witness appeal after man assaulted by 'a number of individuals' in Dublin

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital where he is currently being treated for serious yet non-life-threatening injuries
Gardaí said a man in his 20s was assaulted on Monday evening, at around 6.45pm on Townsend Street.

Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 17:15
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted by “a number of individuals” in Dublin.

Gardaí said a man in his 20s was assaulted on Monday evening, at around 6.45pm on Townsend Street.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital where he is currently being treated for serious yet non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were in the area between 6.30pm and 7.15pm on Monday evening.

People who may have camera (dashcam) footage is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

