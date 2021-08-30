Three arrested after €384,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants seized

Three men have been arrested after €384,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants were seized in Louth and Offaly.

The seizures took place this morning after a number of searches were conducted under warrant at suspected cannabis grow houses.

One search – conducted at a residence in Drogheda, Co Louth – resulted in the seizure of around 80 fully mature cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €64,000.

A second search – at a residence in Edenderry, Co Offaly – saw the seizure of around 400 fully mature cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €320,000.

Gardaí said that all of the drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

Three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, were arrested during the search operation.

They are currently detained in Drogheda and Balbriggan Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The “large scale” operation was led by the Louth Divisional Drug Unit and was targeting the cultivation and manufacture of cannabis for the purpose of onward sale, supply and distribution in Drogheda and the surrounding areas.

The unit was assisted by the Drogheda Detective and Crime Units, Drogheda Community Action Team, Ardee Detective Unit, the Armed Support Unit and the Air Support Unit.

