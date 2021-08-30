Man charged in €35k heroin case after sniffer dog alerts gardaí at Cork train station

The wheelchair user from Dublin was granted bail and told to stay out of Cork city and county with the exception of court appearances
Man charged in €35k heroin case after sniffer dog alerts gardaí at Cork train station

The man in his 50s was detained by gardaí after a sniffer dog went in his direction as he got off the Dublin-Cork train on Friday, August 27. File photo

Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 14:27
Olivia Kelleher

A man in his 50s, who was detained by gardaí after a sniffer dog went in his direction as he got off the Dublin-Cork train, has been charged in connection with the seizure of heroin with a street value of €35,000.

Paul Marken of Hazelwood House, Canal Road in Ranelagh, Dublin, was brought before a special sitting of Skibbereen District Court in Co. Cork where he was charged with two counts in relation to the seizure of heroin.

Mr Marken was charged with possession of heroin and possession of heroin for sale or supply at Mayfield Garda Station in Cork city on August 27.

Detective Garda Paul Leahy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He told Judge Colm Roberts that Mr Marken replied “Sorry” when both charges were put to him under caution outside Mayfield Garda Station on the north side of Cork city.  

Inspector Ian O’Callaghan said that gardaí had no objection to bail for the 56-year-old once he abided by a number of conditions set down by members of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad.

Det. Garda Leahy said that gardaí were seeking for Mr Marken to reside at his address in Ranelagh. He also asked that the accused sign twice a week at Rathmines Garda Station.

He said gardaí were also seeking for Mr Marken to stay out of Cork city and county with the exception of court appearances and to provide gardaí with a mobile number on which they could contact him around the clock.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said that Mr Marken was willing to abide by the conditions set down by the court.

Judge Colm Roberts remanded the accused on bail on his own bond of €250 to appear again at Cork District Court on November 17.

He also granted Mr Marken free legal aid after hearing the wheelchair user was in receipt of disability allowance. He appointed Mr Burke to represent him at all future hearings.

More in this section

Man, 20s, arrested following €52k cannabis seizure in Clare Man, 20s, arrested following €52k cannabis seizure in Clare
Garda stock Man, 50s, arrested after double stabbing in Carlow
Man due in court after €35k drug seizure in Cork Man due in court after €35k drug seizure in Cork
#courtsheroin#drugs crisisplace: cork
Emergency Services Stock

Cork Gardaí hunting for two men said to have a number of fake €50 notes

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 28, 2021

  • 4
  • 14
  • 25
  • 27
  • 42
  • 45
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices