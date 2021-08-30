Cork Gardaí hunting for two men said to have a number of fake €50 notes

Gardaí are appealing for information about two men who are believed to have had a number of fake bank notes last Friday morning in county Cork.
It is reported that the two males, wearing facemasks, called to a house at Coolequane in Watergrasshill between 9.30am and 10am on Friday, August 27.
They are said to have displayed a Garda badge to the householder before showing him a number of fake €50 notes. They then asked if they could see any €50 notes the occupant had in his possession.
The occupant asked the two to leave his property and they subsequently left on foot. It is believed they may have been travelling in a small blue car.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have been travelling in the Coolequane area at that time to provide any footage, including dash-cam footage, to investigating officers.
Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have been victim to a similar incident to report it to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.