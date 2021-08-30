Cork Gardaí hunting for two men said to have a number of fake €50 notes

The two men are believed to have been travelling in a small blue car.
Cork Gardaí hunting for two men said to have a number of fake €50 notes

The two men are believed to have displayed a Garda badge before showing the householder a number of fake €50 notes. File photo

Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 12:33
Peter Towe

Gardaí are appealing for information about two men who are believed to have had a number of fake bank notes last Friday morning in county Cork.

It is reported that the two males, wearing facemasks, called to a house at Coolequane in Watergrasshill between 9.30am and 10am on Friday, August 27.

They are said to have displayed a Garda badge to the householder before showing him a number of fake €50 notes. They then asked if they could see any €50 notes the occupant had in his possession.

The occupant asked the two to leave his property and they subsequently left on foot. It is believed they may have been travelling in a small blue car.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have been travelling in the Coolequane area at that time to provide any footage, including dash-cam footage, to investigating officers.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have been victim to a similar incident to report it to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Beachgoers warned Portuguese man o' war spotted on Waterford strand

More in this section

Garda stock Man, 50s, arrested after double stabbing in Carlow
Man due in court after €35k drug seizure in Cork Man due in court after €35k drug seizure in Cork
Man jailed for smashing windows of West Cork restaurant Man jailed for smashing windows of West Cork restaurant
crimefake notesplace: watergrasshillplace: cork
Cork Gardaí hunting for two men said to have a number of fake €50 notes

Man, 20s, arrested following €52k cannabis seizure in Clare

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 28, 2021

  • 4
  • 14
  • 25
  • 27
  • 42
  • 45
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices