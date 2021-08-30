Man, 20s, arrested following €52k cannabis seizure in Clare

The seizure was under Operation Tara, an 'enhanced' national anti-drugs strategy, launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 
During the course of these searches, a quantity of suspected cannabis herb estimated to be worth €52,000 (subject to analysis) was located and seized. Picture: An Garda Síochana

Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 09:44
Nicole Glennon

A man in his late 20s has been arrested after gardaí uncovered €52,000 worth of suspected cannabis following three searches in Co Clare.

Gardaí attached to Kilrush Garda Station and the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit conducted the separate searches under Operation Tara in the Kilmihil area on Sunday afternoon.

During the operation, a quantity of suspected cannabis herb estimated to be worth €52,000 was located and seized.

The man is currently detained at Kilrush Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The seizure is part of Operation Tara, an "enhanced" national anti-drugs strategy launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July.

The focus of Operation Tara is to "disrupt, dismantle, and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels — international, national, local — involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale, and supply of controlled drugs."

Man, 50s, arrested after double stabbing in Carlow

Garda stock

Man, 50s, arrested after double stabbing in Carlow

