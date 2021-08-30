Man, 50s, arrested after double stabbing in Carlow

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place shortly after 6.45pm on Barrow Track in Carlow town
A man in his 50s has been arrested by investigating gardaí and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carlow Garda Station

Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 07:09
Nicole Glennon

A man in his 50s has been arrested after two men were left seriously injured following a double stabbing in Carlow town on Sunday.

The two men, aged in their 40s and 50s, were discovered with apparent stab wounds and taken by ambulance to St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny for treatment. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place shortly after 6.45pm on Barrow Track in Carlow town.

They are particularly appealing to anyone with video footage from the footpath at Barrow Track at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station (059) 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Enquiries are ongoing.

