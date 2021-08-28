Man arrested getting off Cork train carrying €35k worth of diamorphine

A man has been arrested getting off a train in Cork City while carrying €35,000 worth of suspect diamorphine.
The arrest was made as part of Operation Tara, investigating drugs coming into the city on public transport.
Gardaí attached to the Cork City Divisional Drug Unit, Southern Regional Dog Unit arrested and garda dog Rex while on patrol of a railway station in the city at around 3.55pm on Friday.
The man, aged in his mid-50s, was brought to Mayfield Garda Station and during the course of a search around €35,000 worth of suspected diamorphine was seized by gardaí.
The drugs will be sent forward for forensic analysis.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.