Gardaí launch investigation after teen's body found 

Gardaí launch investigation after teen's body found 

The discovery of the body of a man in his late teens was made in "unexplained circumstances" gardaí said.

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 19:48
Eoin English

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a teenager in Meath this morning.

The discovery of the body of a man in his late teens was made in "unexplained circumstances" they said.

The alarm was raised at 8.30am when the body was discovered at a house on Trim Road in Enfield.

Gardaí attended at the scene and sealed off the house for a technical examination, which included an initial inspection by the state pathologist.

The body was then removed to the mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, where a post mortem will be conducted by the state pathologist.

No arrests have been made yet, gardaí said.

They have appealed to anyone who was travelling on the Trim Road at Enfield between 8pm last night and 7am this morning and who observed any unusual activity, to contact with them.

They are also appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area during these times and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540.

Read More

'Risk assess' weekend plans Holohan advises as further 1,875 cases of Covid-19 confirmed

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following arson attack on house Gardaí appeal for witnesses following arson attack on house
Prisoner Mental health of Irish prisoners abroad worsened by Covid-19
gavel Defendant who said he was resident in UK had been living in West Cork for a year
Garda stock

Four arrested in connection with armed robbery outside Crumlin post office 

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

  • 1
  • 21
  • 28
  • 30
  • 43
  • 45
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices