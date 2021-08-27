Gardaí launch investigation after teen's body found 

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a teenager in Meath this morning.

The discovery of the body of a man in his late teens was made in "unexplained circumstances" they said.

The alarm was raised at 8.30am when the body was discovered at a house on Trim Road in Enfield.

Gardaí attended at the scene and sealed off the house for a technical examination, which included an initial inspection by the state pathologist.

The body was then removed to the mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, where a post mortem will be conducted by the state pathologist.

No arrests have been made yet, gardaí said.

They have appealed to anyone who was travelling on the Trim Road at Enfield between 8pm last night and 7am this morning and who observed any unusual activity, to contact with them.

They are also appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area during these times and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540.